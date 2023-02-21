JUST IN
Lenovo India unveils 'ThinkBook Plus Gen 3' laptop priced at Rs 1,94,990
Apple expanding its 'Communication Safety' feature to 6 more countries
iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone
Data centre capacities in India to rise six-fold in next six years: Icra
Samsung Pay, Naver Pay collaborate to improve mobile payment experience
Pre-order OnePlus 11R 5G now available in India with special bundle offer
YouTube launches 'feature experiment' to test new tools for podcasts
Apple Support website down for some users, shows 'Invalid URL' error
OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone goes up for pre-order with bundle offers: Details
Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Lenovo India unveils 'ThinkBook Plus Gen 3' laptop priced at Rs 1,94,990
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google working on new shortcut to quickly close tabs on Chrome: Report

The new shortcut is expected to be a mouse input, which will allow users to close the active tab with a double-click action

Topics
Google | Google Chrome | Google Alphabet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google is reportedly working on a new shortcut for Chrome, which will provide users a faster way to close tabs.

The new shortcut is expected to be a mouse input, which will allow users to close the active tab with a double-click action, reports Android Police.

Currently, pressing Ctrl+W on the keyboard closes the active tab in Chrome for Windows, and the standard way of doing this with a mouse includes clicking on the little cross icon beside the tab name.

However, with the new shortcut, users will be able to close tabs with a simple double-click action, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a new feature for Chrome which will allow users to erase the last 15 minutes of browsing data, on Android.

A new flag was found in Chrome for Android which indicated that the tech giant is working on a new feature called 'quick delete', and it is likely to be available from the overflow menu located where the three vertical dots are in the top right corner.

--IANS

aj/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU