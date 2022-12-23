JUST IN
Google Chrome updates to undergo another layer of testing before release

The new early stable release sits between the Beta channel testing and the final stable release and is intended to uncover issues that slipped through other testing phases

Topics
Google | Google Chrome | Google search engine

ANI  Others 

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)

American tech conglomerate Google is changing the release cycle for the next update of its Chrome web browser, the company recently announced in a blog post.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, for a small set of users, the company has added a new early preview of updates available via the Stable channel starting in February 2023.

Before Google rolls out the update to the wider public, the early stable release will be available one week before the scheduled stable release date to address any reported issues.

Chrome's release cycle currently pushes updates to the Google Chrome Canary channel first (an experimental version of the browser used for testing unstable code), then to the Dev, Beta, and Stable channels, in that order, reported The Verge.

The new early stable release sits between the Beta channel testing and the final stable release and is intended to uncover issues that slipped through other testing phases.

Google Chrome v110 will be the first version of the browser to follow the new release schedule.

Chrome v110 is already available in both Canary and Dev channels and will be released for Beta on January 12 before pushing to the early stable version on February 1, which is the original stable release date.

As per The Verge, the full stable release for Chrome v110 is now scheduled for February 7, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 14:47 IST

