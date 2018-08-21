HMD Global launches Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 15,999, announces Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global, a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer and an official licensee of Nokia-branded phones, on Tuesday (August 21) announced the launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. These are the first Nokia-branded smartphones in India to feature notch-based screen. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Nokia online store from August 30. The Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, will go on sale at the homegrown e-commerce platform sometime in September and the price would be announced closer to the sale date. Both smartphones come in three colours --- gloss black, gloss white and gloss midnight blue.

and features

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. It features a glass-metal-glass design with curved sides for a slim profile and compact form factor. The phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies. The camera modules feature ‘Bothie mode’, which allows a user to take pictures from the front camera and back camera simultaneously. Both the cameras support auto HDR, along with bokeh mode, beauty mode, portrait mode and manual mode. Both the front and back camera modules also feature artificial intelligence enhancements such as facial recognition for animated masks/stickers and filters.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. As part of Android One family, it comes with guaranteed two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications and features

The Nokia 5.1 Plus also sports a 5.8-inch notch-based screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio, but of HD+ resolution. It also features a glass-metal-glass design with curved sides and glossy frame. The phone also sports a dual camera set-up on the back featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies. The camera modules feature ‘Bothie mode’, which allows a user to take pictures from the front camera and back camera simultaneously. Both the cameras support auto HDR, along with bokeh mode, beauty mode, portrait mode and manual mode. Both the front and back camera modules also feature artificial intelligence enhancements such as facial recognition for animated masks/stickers and filters.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, mated with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. As part of Android One family, it also comes with guaranteed two years of Android upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.