Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i launched: Price, specs, sale details

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched the Honor 20 series, which includes the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i. While the Honor 20 Pro comes will available only in phantom blue colour, the Honor 20 has two colour options – sapphire blue and midnight black. The Honor 20i, on the other hand, comes with three colour options – midnight black, phantom blue and phantom red. The Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i are priced at Rs 39,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

The Honor 20 and Honor 20i will go on sale on from June 25 and June 18, respectively. The details will be announced soon. All three smartphones will also be available with offline retailers soon.

Both the Honor 20 and Honor 20i are eligible for no-cost equated monthly instalments, which start as low as Rs 5,500 per month for the former and Rs 2,500 for the latter. Honor is also offering 90 per cent buy back guarantee on the Honor 20-series. In the buy back, the company will refund 90 per cent value of the phone if customer decides to return it within 90 days from the date of purchase. Called ‘Love it or return it challenge’, the buy back offer is subject to terms and conditions, which would be declared at the time of sale.

As part of the launch offer, the comes bundled with a Reliance Jio cashback offer worth Rs 2,200. The cashback is valid only for Jio users. Users need to recharge with either Rs 198 or 299 to get a cashback in the form of recharge vouchers. These vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 via MyJio app only.

The Honor 20 Pro is the series’ flagship smartphone, with a gradient glass-metal sandwich design, a quad-camera module at the back, and a punch hole camera in front. The phone is powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole design on the top-left corner to accommodate a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. At the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP optical-stabilised image sensor of a bright f/1.4 aperture, an 8MP optical-stabilised telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast-charging through the supplied charger.

The Honor 20 is an identical twin of the Pro, albeit with different camera module, RAM and storage configurations and a lower capacity battery of 3,750 mAh. Powered by Kirin 980 system-on-chip, the phone comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.



This phone also sports a 6.26-inch screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole design on the top-left corner accommodating its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. At the back, the phone has a quad-camera module of a 48MP sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Honor 20i (first impressions) is the most affordable smartphone in the series. It has a gradient glass-like design at the back, and a plastic build and a triple-camera module as well. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone sports a 6.21-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a waterdrop notch design on top to accommodate its 32-megapixel front-facing camera. At the back, the phone’s triple-camera module has a 24MP image sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Powering the phone is a 3,400 mAh battery, which supports 10W fast-charging through the supplied charger.