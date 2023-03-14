JUST IN
Google rolling out faster 'Night Sight' on Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones

The company also mentioned that Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, giving users a powerful way to store, connect and share the data from their compatible health and fitness applications

Topics
Google | Google Pixel

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google has announced it is rolling out faster "Night Sight" on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The tech giant had introduced faster Night Sight on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October last year.

"With the latest Feature Drop, Night Sight can now capture low-light photos faster on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, too, thanks to new algorithms powered by Google Tensor," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday.

The company also mentioned that Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, giving users a powerful way to store, connect and share the data from their compatible health and fitness applications.

Health Connect stores users' data on the device and provides them with a set of controls to manage their health and fitness data.

"In the coming weeks, new sound and display settings on Wear OS 3+ will make it easier to customise audio and visual experiences on your Pixel Watch," it added.

Users will also be able to use mono-audio on Pixel Watch to limit the disorientation that can be caused by split-audio, and new colour-correction and greyscale modes will better optimise the display for a wider range of vision preferences.

Last month, the tech giant had announced that it is rolling out the fall detection feature to all Pixel watches.

The fall detection feature uses motion sensors built-in to the users' watch and on-device machine learning to determine if the wearer took a hard fall.

Also, the Magic eraser tool is now available on all Pixel smartphones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:07 IST

