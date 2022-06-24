HP upgrades gaming line-up with new Omen, Victus range of laptops, desktops

-
HP has unveiled its latest-generation gaming portfolio comprising new OMEN and Victus notebooks and desktops, and a slew of updates to the OMEN Gaming Hub.
Announcing the gaming line-up, HP said the upgrades offer performance geared to boost gameplay for both professional and casual gamers.
All the components of the new gaming devices, including the stamped aluminum cover, are made from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic, in line with HP's commitment to driving sustainable impact, the company said in a statement.
The new line-up includes OMEN 16, OMEN 17, Victus 15 and Victus 16 laptops with Intel core 12th Gen and AMD Ryzen 6,000 series processors, the OMEN and Victus desktops, and a variety of updates to the OMEN Gaming Hub.
Ketan Patel, Managing Director of HP India Market noted that India's youth is embracing PC gaming in an unprecedented way, placing India as one of the top PC gaming countries in the world.
"With these insights, we at HP, are bringing our newest gaming portfolio of OMEN and Victus notebooks and desktops, to cater to all segment of gamers and elevate their gameplay to the next level," Patel said.
The OMEN 16 comes with a 16.1-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio, and offers gamers an "immersive visual experience" whereas the micro-edge bezel display on the OMEN 17's 17.3-inch screen gives edge-to-edge immersion for a more screen-to-chassis ratio.
The Victus 15 offers a conventional backlit keyboard and a performance blue and mica silver colour schemes.
"With exceptional processors and graphics, gamers can multitask between gaming, browsing, and editing with the Victus portfolio," HP added.
