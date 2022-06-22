Asus launches 2-in-1 gaming device ROG Flow Z13 in India: Know price, specs

-
ALSO READ
Asus 8z launched in India: Know price, specs of compact flagship smartphone
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED review: Satisfying pro-grade laptop for creators
Tablet market in Asia-Pacific region to reach 57.2 mn units in 2022
Indian tablet market grows 68% in March 2022 quarter; Lenovo leads
Apple, Samsung now have almost 60% global tablet market share: Report
-
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday launched the new ROG Flow Z13 -- a detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet -- along with refreshing the TUF Dash F15 2022 model for Indian consumers.
The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990, respectively, on online and offline stores.
"The launch of Flow Z13, which is the first gaming tablet, has enabled us to elevate our contribution in the gaming segment," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.
"With the Flow Z13, we have further strengthened our commitment to empowering more users in the community by launching more devices that are compatible with the XG Mobile. We have also refreshed the celebrated TUF Dash F15 lineup and will continue to design devices keeping in mind the holistic requirement of the gamers for an enriched experience," Su added.
The ROG Flow Z13 houses up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, in the most powerful gaming tablet form factor.
It comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and FHD 120Hz touch panel options, all wrapped in a super light 1.1kg chassis.
Also, with a complete revamp, the TUF Dash F15 now offers a cleaner, more professional look with a cutting-edge combination of CPU and GPU, making it perfect for users looking for a robust gaming device on the go.
To elevate the visual experience, users can choose between a 165Hz QHD panel as well as a buttery smooth 300Hz FHD panel. Moreover, the dual firing speakers now come with Dolby Atmos support and ensure an unparalleled level of high-fidelity audio for the TUF series.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU