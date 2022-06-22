Asus launches 2-in-1 gaming device ROG Flow Z13 in India: Know price, specs

Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday launched the new ROG Flow Z13 -- a detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet -- along with refreshing the TUF Dash F15 2022 model for Indian consumers.

The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990, respectively, on online and offline stores.

"The launch of Flow Z13, which is the first gaming tablet, has enabled us to elevate our contribution in the gaming segment," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, India, said in a statement.

"With the Flow Z13, we have further strengthened our commitment to empowering more users in the community by launching more devices that are compatible with the XG Mobile. We have also refreshed the celebrated TUF Dash F15 lineup and will continue to design devices keeping in mind the holistic requirement of the gamers for an enriched experience," Su added.

The ROG Flow Z13 houses up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, in the most powerful gaming tablet form factor.

It comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and FHD 120Hz touch panel options, all wrapped in a super light 1.1kg chassis.

Also, with a complete revamp, the TUF Dash F15 now offers a cleaner, more professional look with a cutting-edge combination of CPU and GPU, making it perfect for users looking for a robust gaming device on the go.

To elevate the visual experience, users can choose between a 165Hz QHD panel as well as a buttery smooth 300Hz FHD panel. Moreover, the dual firing speakers now come with Dolby Atmos support and ensure an unparalleled level of high-fidelity audio for the TUF series.

