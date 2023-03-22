JUST IN
'HPE B'luru won over 350 patents in last 3 yrs, complexity increased'
Bard not trained on Gmail data, glitch part of early experiment: Google
Gaming apps can help identify ongoing problems of traumatic brain injuries
How Indian tech cos banded together to help each other during SVB crisis
WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group
Microsoft introduces 'Bing Image Creator' powered by OpenAI's DALL-E
Google launches early access to its AI chatbot Bard for experiment
India's neckband market declines 9% in 2022 as competition rises: Report
Adobe launches generative 'Sensei GenAI' to transform customer experiences
Instagram will now put ads in user search results to reach people
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Bard not trained on Gmail data, glitch part of early experiment: Google
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'HPE B'luru won over 350 patents in last 3 yrs, complexity increased'

We are no longer just an infrastructure company that sells computing, storage, and networking, said Cynthia Swarnalatha, VP - Engineering, SW CoE, Compute Business Group, and HPE India Site R&D leader

Topics
Hewlett Packard Enterprise | Hewlett Packard | computers

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Cynthia Swarnalatha
Cynthia Swarnalatha

Multinational IT firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has secured over 350 patents from its second-largest research and development (R&D) centre in Bangalore. Cynthia Swarnalatha, Vice President – Engineering, SW CoE, Compute Business Group, and HPE India Site R&D leader says the complexity of work has increased multifold in the last decade.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 16:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU