Huawei's sub-brand Honor pulls out India team amid ED probes, raids

-
ALSO READ
How lockdown in China may hit India's smartphone production
Smartphone demand drops 'like a rock', 200 million less handsets this year
Facing many challenges in India, but committed to support customers: Huawei
Smartphone shipments to cross 170 mn units in 2022; Samsung leads in 5G
MediaTek unveils its 1st mmWave chip for next gen of 5G smartphones
-
As India toughens its stand on Chinese smartphone brands, Shenzhen-based Honor, formerly under Huawei, has pulled out its team from the country.
According to South China Morning Post, the company's business in India will remain in operation, managed by local partners, but the brand will adopt a "very safe approach."
Honor CEO Zhao Ming told state-run newspaper Securities Times that
Honor formed the India team a few years ago but chose to leave for "obvious reasons".
The development came as Indian authorities like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have conducted raids and investigations of major Chinese smartphone players like Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi.
Honor once held a 3 per cent market share in India during its peak in 2018 but fell out after the US put sanctions against Huawei.
Struggling to keep its consumer business afloat in the wake of the US sanctions, Chinese conglomerate Huawei in November sold off its Honor smartphone business assets to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd.
Honor smartphones were hit by US sanctions that prevent Huawei from doing business with the US companies.
Since its creation in 2013, the Honor brand has focused on the youth market by offering phones in the low- to mid-end price range.
In the next seven years, Honor developed into a smartphone brand that shipped over 70 million units annually.
In India, Honor had entered the laptop market and expanded its wearables portfolio in the country.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU