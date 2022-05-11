Smartphone shipments to cross 170 mn units in 2022; Samsung leads in 5G

-
The overall smartphone shipments is set to cross 170 million mark in 2022, a new report showed on Wednesday, adding that 5G mobile shipments in India grew more than 300 per cent (on-year) in India in the first quarter.
Samsung led the 5G segment with 23 per cent market share in Q1.
While affordable smartphone shipments (sub-Rs 7,000) declined, premium smartphones (Rs 25,000 and above) grew 58 per cent, indicating strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, according to Cyber Media Research (CMR)'s 'India Mobile Handset Market Review Report'.
"However, the smartphone industry continues to face major headwinds, including prevailing supply side dynamics, and resultant raw material shortages. While the initial two months of the quarter remain muted, March bucked the trend, with growth picking-up," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.
Apple shipments recorded 20 per cent YoY growth in Q1 and it topped the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 100,000) segment with 77 per cent
market share.
In Q1 2022, the overall feature phone segment declined 43 per cent (on-year), driven by supply side constraints, increase in operator tariff plans as well as rising inflationary trends.
The 2G feature phone and 4G feature phone segment declined by 42 per cent and 50 per cent YoY, respectively.
"CMR estimates point to a potential 5-8 per cent YoY growth in smartphone shipments. We anticipate H2 (second half) 2022 to potentially see some easing of supply-side constraints," said Kumari.
