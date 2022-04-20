Apple's iPhone 14 series likely to have autofocus front camera

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14 series with upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus.

According to GizmoChina, details about the front-facing camera of the 14 series models have leaked online as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed what improvements will be made to the front camera of the devices.

As per the new report, all four models -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have an upgraded front-facing camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and support for autofocus.

In comparison, all the models in the current-generation 13 series come with a front-facing camera sensor having an f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus.

With a wider aperture, the smartphones will be able to capture more light. It is also said that the camera upgrades will result in an improved depth-of-field effect for the Portrait Mode photos and videos.

On the other hand, the autofocus support for the front camera will enhance the focus during FaceTime calls or video calls using third-party apps.

The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also expected to come with an upgraded rear camera configuration and possibly feature a 48MP wide lens as the primary sensor with support for 8K video recording.

This is expected to result in a thicker camera bump for the smartphones, as revealed in the recently leaked renders, the report said.

