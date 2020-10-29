Indian Army launches indigenous secure messaging app 'SAI' for its soldiers

The on Thursday launched a messaging app called SAI that will provide secure voice, text and video calling services to its soldiers.

"The model (of SAI) is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol," the said in a statement.

The Army developed and named this messaging app as SAI, which stands for Secure Application for Internet.

"SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service...The application supports end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over internet," the statement noted.

SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, it said.

The application has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and the Army Cyber Group, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)