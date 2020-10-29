Indian Army launches indigenous secure messaging app 'SAI' for its soldiers

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp brand campaign in India sets itself as secure messaging platform
CCI throws out antitrust complaint against WhatsApp regarding pay feature
Telegram Messenger gets profile videos, 2GB file sharing, other features
SC seeks WhatsApp Pay response to PIL alleging breach of regulations
WhatsApp testing self-destruct feature 'Expiring Media' in Beta app
-
The Indian Army on Thursday launched a messaging app called SAI that will provide secure voice, text and video calling services to its soldiers.
"The model (of SAI) is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol," the Indian Army said in a statement.
The Army developed and named this messaging app as SAI, which stands for Secure Application for Internet.
"SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service...The application supports end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over internet," the statement noted.
SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, it said.
The application has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and the Army Cyber Group, it noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU