Indians will eye full-frame mirrorless cameras this festive season: Canon

The switch from DSLRs to a full-frame mirrorless camera is gaining momentum among both entry-level and professional photographers in India. With the wedding and festival season around the corner, camera manufacturers are introducing new camera ranges for the Indian audience and full-frame mirrorless-cameras have received major interests among the shutterbugs.

According to Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, India, since the company brought its first full-frame mirrorless camera (EOS R) to India last year and its entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera (EOS RP) in February this year, the inquiries about both the cameras have grown multi-fold at its shops across the country.



ALSO READ: Canon EOS RP review: This full-frame mirrorless camera can shake up market

While DSLRs command a major share in the photographer community, several professional photographers who used DSLRs with mirror have started to acquire full-frame mirrorless devices. For the uninitiated, while DSLRs come with smaller sensor sizes, a full-frame camera is one that captures images on a sensor which is the same size as a traditional 35-mm film camera.

"There is a rush of active inquiries at our shops on full-frame mirrorless cameras. I expect a good business to start from September onwards with the herald of wedding and festival season," Kobayashi added.

"We are shifting focus from low to mid and high camera segment. Our camera business in India stays as it is at this point of time and I expect it to grow further in coming months," said the executive.



The 30.3MP EOS R camera costs Rs 189,950 and with the EOS R kit (RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens), the price is Rs 278,945. The EOS RP camera starts at Rs 110,495 and with the EOS RP kit, the camera costs Rs 199,490.

Excluding the impact of GST, registered net growth of double digit (over 10 per cent) in the country last year. At present, the Japanese major is leading the DSLR segment in India and it certainly hopes to capture the full-frame mirrorless camera segment majorly ruled by Sony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)