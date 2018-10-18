Indirectly targeting India, US expresses concern over data localisation

The US on Thursday expressed concern over recent proliferation of digital protectionism worldwide, including

"We are concerned by the recent proliferation of digital protectionism worldwide, including and other data restriction measures," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson, however, refrained from naming India given that several US companies have opposed a recent RBI move in

"The seeks to facilitate digital trade, the growth of the digital economy, and data security," the spokesperson said.

Several companies like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and have said that they needed more time to comply with the RBI orders in this regard which came into effect on October 15.



Last week, two top American Senators wrote a letter to Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the RBI's decision on data localization.



Data localisation is an act of storing data on any device that is physically present within the borders of a particular country where the data was generated.

The (RBI), in a circular in April, said all system providers will have to ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India. It gave time till October 15 to comply with the mandate.