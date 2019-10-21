Instagram is looking for a way to help users decide who to unfollow

Aiming to make it easier for users to manage the accounts they follow on Instagram, the photo-sharing platform has started testing a feature to group followers into categories, and help them choose users to unfollow, the media reported.

However, there was no guarantee that the feature would be ready for mass use in the near future.

As spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, users could look at the "least interacted with" people to unfollow a bunch of them en masse, or browse just those accounts posting artwork, Engadget reported on Monday.

The feature would essentially help users to focus their feed on those people they care about, but it could also help on those they rather not wade through the regular feed just to find their favourites.

Instagram's feed is based on an algorithm where it shows accounts that users interact with the most frequently at the top.