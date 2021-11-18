Instagram testing music in feed posts in 3 countries, including India

-
ALSO READ
Instagram rolls out full screen, 30-second ads in Reels globally from today
Instagram launches new collaborative feature for Reels in India and UK
Short-form video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
Instagram CEO explains how photo sharing platform decides what users see
GST rate clarifications on cattle feed may lead to disputes
-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday announced that it has begun testing the ability for people to add music to their feed posts, in three countries, including India.
The other two countries, where this feature will first be tested, are Brazil and Turkey.
"With this test, Instagram hopes to give its community a way to add a soundtrack to their Feed photos, like they can with Reels and Stories already. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song," the company said in a statement.
This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram's global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community.
Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a "rage shake" that will let users report a problem more quickly.
The Verge reported that this feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritise bug fixes.
The other new feature Instagram shipped on Wednesday is what Mosseri called a "finally" feature -- the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel.
At the moment, the carousel feature is only available for iOS users in US.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU