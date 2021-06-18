Instagram rolls out full screen, 30-second ads in Reels globally from today

-
-
Facebook is on a huge monetisation drive and now, Instagram users globally will see ads in short-video feature Reels from Friday.
The ads will be full-screen, looping and up to 30-second long and will appear in between other clips, reports The Verge.
Ads will be identified by a small "sponsored" tag below the name of the advertiser's account.
Instagram started testing ads in India, Australia, Brazil and Germany in April and is now rolling those out globally.
Ads can run up to 30 seconds and users can interact with them the way they would with organic posts (including skipping them altogether).
Ads can also include "shop now" buttons, according to screenshots shared by the company.
Facebook is also experimenting with a new ad format for Stories called sticker ads.
Meant for influencers, the ads "allow creators to monetise their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue."
The brand-created stickers will allow influencers to link to specific products their followers can buy.
Facebook has also announced to start experimenting ads in its Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets.
The ad experiment on Oculus Quest VR system will begin with Blaston from Resolution Games and a couple other developers over the coming weeks.
Last month, Facebook announced that it is starting to test ads in the Oculus mobile app to give developers a new way to showcase their VR applications.
