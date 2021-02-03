Instagram tests disabling option for users to share feed posts to Stories

-
ALSO READ
Facebook tests new feature that lets users auto-share Instagram stories
Spotting opportunity, Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels
Antitrust lawsuits could force Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp
Facebook plans aggressive outreach to allay fears of WhatsApp users
Facebook could face up to $500 billion in fines in new lawsuit: Report
-
Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is conducting a test which stops some users from sharing feed posts within their Stories.
The new experiment is to see how it changes engagement with the popular feature.
The company announced the change in a notification banner sent to users in "select countries" where the test is being conducted, The Verge reported on late Tuesday.
"We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts in Stories. During this test, you won't be able to add a feed post to your Story," the notification reads.
Resharing posts to stories is a fairly common practice, though it does create situations where you'll see a post in your feed and then immediately see that post duplicated in your friend's stories, the report said.
Taking away the ability to reshare is responding to a behaviour Facebook and Instagram encouraged in the first place by placing stories so prominently in the app and offering the ability to share them, it added.
For now, disabling reshares remains a test, much like the changes to likes the company considered and the variety of new app layouts it has prototyped.
Twitter is also currently testing the ability to share tweets to Instagram stories as stickers.
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU