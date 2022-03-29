Instagram tests new feature to support social movements through hashtags

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali
Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join probe
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages
Instagram to roll out 2 tools to protect teens from harmful posts
-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is testing a new feature that will make it easier for users to discover and support social causes directly through hashtags.
The company said it is testing a new feature to help people discover social movements happening in the world and on Instagram, as well as ways to take action.
"We are rolling this out first to a handful of hashtags that are focused on popular and long-standing movements on Instagram and in the world, like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights and #climatecrisis," the company said in a blogpost.
"We are making it easier to raise awareness of these causes by sharing the hashtag page via DM or creating a fundraiser," it added.
With this new feature, users will be able to support, fundraise and spread the word about the social causes centered directly through hashtags.
"Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you will have the option to support them," the company said.
"Support" shows more information about the movement, "Spread the Word" lets you share it with your friends via DM, and "Create a Fundraiser" lets you start a fundraiser on behalf of the movement.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU