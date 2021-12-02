Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali

-
Social audio platform Clubhouse on Thursday announced that it has started rolling out support for 13 new languages, including Bengali for Android users.
The company is rolling out support for Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Farsi / Persian, Hausa, Igbo, Marathi, Nepali, Somali, Thai, Turkish, and Yoruba.
"We have heard from many of you that language localization has helped you grow as creators and we're excited to continue seeing new party hats from different corners of the world joining your rooms. And, yes, before you ask, more languages and iOS support are coming," the company said in a statement.
In addition, the brand is also bringing an update to the feature formerly known as 'Interests' to now called 'Topics', with a broader, better list of topics that will make it easier to discover rooms and clubs.
Starting today, Topics will be more extensive, more helpful and available in more places, so that one can quickly find what he or she is looking for on Clubhouse.
Recently, Clubhouse also introduced 'Music Mode' as a new setting to help musicians sound their best while performing on the app.
The new mode will give musicians who play live on the social network their own special set of tools to optimize sound quality. As was the case with spatial audio, Music Mode will roll out on iOS first with Android as a fast follow.
