Instagram to roll out 2 tools to protect teens from harmful posts

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
Invite-only audio app Clubhouse to arrive on Android in India on Friday
Facebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts
-
Facebook-owned Instagram would soon roll out two new tools to safeguard teenagers from harmful content, after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified last week before the US Congress that Instagram can have a negative effect on the mental health of teenagers.
Facebook's Vice President of global affairs Nick Clegg, appearing on CNN's State of the Union show on Sunday, said that the photo-sharing platform will introduce "take a break" feature and also "nudge" teenagers away from bad content.
"We're going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it's content which may not be conducive to their well-being, we will nudge them to look at other content," Clegg said.
The platform also plans to introduce a feature called "take a break", where "we will be prompting teens to just simply take a break from using Instagram", he added.
Clegg, however, didn't provide a timeline for the new tools.
In three hours of Congress testimony, Haugen accused Facebook of intentionally refusing to make changes to its algorithms because it put "profits" before people.
"The kids who are bullied on Instagram, the bullying follows them home. It follows them into their bedrooms. The last thing they see before they go to bed at night is someone being cruel to them," Haugen said.
She has laid out an inside-out view on the simple "frictions" that would cool off Facebook's "toxic" and "divisive" algorithms that are driving teens and vulnerable populations off the cliff on the world's largest social networking platform.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later posted a staunch defense of his company in a note to staffers, saying that claims by Haugen about the social network's negative effects on society "don't make any sense".
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU