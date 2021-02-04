Instagram testing vertical feed for Stories to improve user experience

-
ALSO READ
Instagram tests disabling option for users to share feed posts to Stories
Now, you can record, trim, share 30 seconds video through Instagram Reels
Facebook tests new feature that lets users auto-share Instagram stories
Spotting opportunity, Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels
With Instagram Reels' launch, Zuckerberg's personal wealth hits $100 bn
-
Facebook-owned Instagram is now working on new vertical feed for Stories, the way TikTok first used and Reels on Instagram has already cloned the feature.
According to a TechCrunch report, navigating with vertical swipes up and down would make Stories experience more like Reels, recently launched by Facebook to compete with the Chinese short-video making app.
Vertical swiping feels more natural than taps and horizontal flicks, the way we do on smartphones and other apps.
The "Vertical Stories" feature on Instagram was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi who shared the discovery on his Twitter account.
"Now you can swipe up and down to browse stories".
The feature is not live yet.
Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday that the feature is being developed but is not available for the public at the moment.
"This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Short video making app Instagram Reels is rolling out a new update allowing users to make 30-second videos instead of 15 seconds.
The company has also increased the timer from 3 seconds to 10 seconds. It is also adding trim and delete clips options to make editing simpler.
After the departure of Tik Tok, Instagram Reels became the most popular app for young Indians as 7 in 10 (18-29 age group) said they would like to use Reels as a platform for video sharing.
Nearly 68 per cent TikTok content creators said they are likely to switch to Indian or non-Chinese versions of video-sharing apps, according to data provided by YouGov, Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU