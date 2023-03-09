VPN access expanding to Google One members, to be available in 22 nations

-
-
Tech giant Google has announced that it is expanding its VPN access to all Google One members, including members with the Basic plan that starts at $1.99 per month.
The VPN is currently rolling out and will be available in 22 countries across Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices, the tech giant in a blogpost on Wednesday.
"VPN by Google One adds more protection to your internet activity no matter what apps or browsers you use, shielding it from hackers or network operators by masking your IP address."
Without a VPN, the sites and applications users visit might use their IP address to track their activity or find their location.
VPN by Google One was earlier limited to only 2 TB and higher plans.
The company also introduced the "dark web report" feature for US users to help them better monitor their personal information.
Google One's dark web report will help users to scan the dark web for their personal information -- their name, address, email, phone number and Social Security number -- and will notify them if found.
"Dark web report will start rolling out over the next few weeks to members across all Google One plans in the US," the tech giant said.
--IANS
aj/dpb
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 11:06 IST
