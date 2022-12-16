JUST IN
WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022
Ahead of its launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 receives 2 new certifications
Samsungs Mobile Experience Business forms new team to make its own chips
Microblogging platform Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023
Reliance Jio True 5G: List of supported Apple iPhones and how-to enable it
Nintendo releases new update for Mario Kart 7 game after 10 years
Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages
HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here
Acer launches new 16-inch OLED laptop 'Swift Edge' in India: Details here
Samsung announces holiday season sale offers on smartphones: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jio 5G now compatible with iPhone 12, newer models with latest iOS update

Reliance Jio 5G services are now accessible on Apple iPhone 12 and newer models after consumers install the latest iOS update version 16.2.

Topics
Apple iOS | Reliance Jio | 5G spectrum

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jio announces six new benefits with a Rs 2999 plan

Reliance Jio 5G services are now accessible on Apple iPhone 12 and newer models after consumers install the latest iOS update version 16.2.

The company has started sending notifications to customers who are using iPhone to upgrade their device to access the 5G service.

"Your iPhone is Jio True 5G ready. Upgrade to the latest software now," the notification says.

According to a company source, Apple iPhone 12 and newer models iPhone 14, 13, 12 and SE 2022 will support Jio True 5G.

"Your iPhone will require a software upgrade, which will directly get pushed to your device from Apple. Please ensure you install iOS 16.2 or later to make your phone 5G-ready," the source added.

After installing the update, customers will need to select 5G Auto or 'turn on 5G Standalone' from their mobile data section in the settings.

"Jio Welcome Offer will be provided to the subscriber automatically as soon as his location has Jio True 5G. We will communicate to the subscriber once he has been provided the Jio Welcome Offer," the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple iOS

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 00:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU