JUST IN
Microblogging platform Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023
Reliance Jio True 5G: List of supported Apple iPhones and how-to enable it
Nintendo releases new update for Mario Kart 7 game after 10 years
Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages
HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here
Acer launches new 16-inch OLED laptop 'Swift Edge' in India: Details here
Samsung announces holiday season sale offers on smartphones: Details here
Apple's iOS 16.3 beta update adds support for Apple ID security keys
Video streaming app YouTube tests 'Add to Queue' feature on Android, iOS
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microblogging platform Twitter to shut down newsletter tool Revue in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsungs Mobile Experience Business forms new team to make its own chips

The company has formed an application processor (AP) solution development team within the business

Topics
Samsung | smartphones | samsung chip

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX) Business has formed a completely new team for designing and developing its own chipsets, media reports said.

The company has formed an application processor (AP) solution development team within the business.

According to TheElec, the team will be led by Executive Vice President Choi Won-joon, who was also named the head of MX Development during Samsung's annual reorganisation earlier this month.

A similar position already exists with Samsung System LSI, which designs logic chips such as Exynos, which MX uses in its Galaxy phones.

According to sources, the MX Business is forming its own identical team either to optimise these Exynos chips for its Galaxy line or, more likely, to entirely develop its own processors in the future, said the report.

In 2016, Choi joined Samsung's mobile business from Qualcomm and is known as a wireless chipset expert.

The AP is the smartphone's most important component, handling data communication and calculation, according to the report.

Samsung's MX Business relies on a variety of suppliers for these, including Qualcomm, Mediatek, and Samsung System LSI.

Typically, Samsung releases two versions of its flagship smartphones, one with an Exynos chipset and the other with a Qualcomm SoC.

In the past, Qualcomm chipset-powered models were said to have faster performance, better thermals, higher power efficiency, and longer battery life than Exynos-powered models.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 16:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU