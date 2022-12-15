Ahead of its launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 receives 2 new certifications

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming next-generation smartphone, Galaxy S23, has received two certifications, which indicates that it is getting closer to its launch.

The Galaxy S23 visited two more certification platforms, India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), reports SamMobile.

Previously, it was rumoured that the model number of one of the variants of the Galaxy S23 is SM-S911B/DS. Now, the same model made an appearance on NBTC for certification.

Appearances on both the platforms indicate that the smartphone's development is complete and the launch of the Galaxy S23 lineup is on track.

Last month, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus had appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database, ahead of the expected February 2023 launch.

Meanwhile, the tech giant's executive had revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February.

Since the pandemic, this will be the first Unpacked event held in-person.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)