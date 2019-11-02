Kodak 55-inch 4K Smart TV review: The price you pay is for the screen alone

It’s hard to believe that in a country of shrinking spaces, a 55-inch television screen has almost become a bedroom staple. Brands such as Micromax, VU and Xiaomi had anticipated this trend a few years ago. They introduced a sub-Rs 60,000 category in large-screen TVs when the price of a 50-plus-inch LED was easily over a lakh.

That price has almost halved again. Take this Kodak TV (pictured below), for instance. A 55-inch, Ultra High Definition 4K Smart LED TV with High Dynamic Range support for as little as Rs 32,999 did not exist till last year. But let me explain why the lure of ...