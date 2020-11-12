PUBG Corporation set to make India comeback with $100 mn investment plan

-
PUBG Corporation, the creator of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and subsidiary of South Korea’s Krafton, Inc, on Thursday announced that the company is planning to make investments worth $100 million in India. The company also said it would create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services as it prepares for the comeback.
“The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service,” PUBG Corporation said in a statement.
PUBG Corporation said it would also launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game created specifically for the domestic market.
The company revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.ALSO READ: Govt bans PUBG and 117 other apps linked to China, citing security
The PUBG Mobile India is touted to be a remodeled version of the original PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India owing to security concerns. The upcoming game is touted to bring in-game content with improved and tailored content to reflect local needs. According to the statement, various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. The company will also include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.ALSO READ: PUBG Corp takes away Tencent Games' India rights of PUBG MOBILE
With regard to privacy and security, the company said in a statement that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information.
