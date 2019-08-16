JUST IN
Latest Google Chrome OS update brings new camera app, adds media controls

Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Chromebook
Photo: Shutterstock

Google is rolling out a major Chrome OS update for the month of August that includes new features like improved media playback, an updated camera app for the Pixelbook, and more.

For media controls, one can now open system menu and see all the tabs or apps on Chromebook that are playing audio tracks and control them from one place, wrote Google in a blog-post on Thursday.

Google has also included an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. Additionally, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

A "Clear all" button has also arrived for notifications. With this, one can now check and clear notifications from Play Store apps on Chromebook and dismiss notifications with the "Clear all" button.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 12:14 IST

