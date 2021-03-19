Lava debuts e-Education tablet series, launches 3 Flipkart-exclusive models

Indian electronics maker on Friday launched the e-Education range of in India, exclusively on the home-grown e-commerce platform Priced between Rs 9,000 – Rs 15,000, the e-Education series debuts with three -- Magnum XL, Aura and Ivory – each of a different screen size. Designed for education purposes, the are touted to sport big screens, big capacity batteries and enhance audio.

The top-end model in the series is the Magnum XL. It sports a 10.1-inch IPS screen of HD resolutions and 390 nits peak brightness. Powered by MediaTek quad-core processor, the tablet comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. The tablet has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). The tablet boots Android 10 operating system with support for Wi-Fi and LTE. It ships with 6,100 mAh battery. It sports a 5MP camera on the back and a 2MP camera on the front. The Lava Magnum XL comes in dark grey colour with metallic finish. It is priced at Rs 15,499.

The Lava Aura sports an 8-inch HD screen.

Powered by MediaTek quad-core processor, the tablet comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. The tablet has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). The tablet boots Android 10 operating system with support for Wi-Fi and LTE. It is powered by 5,100 mAh battery. It sports an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. It comes in metallic and is priced at Rs 12,999.

The Lava Ivory sports a 7-inch screen of HD resolution. It is touted to be a compact device with textured hairbrush finish on the back. Powered by MediaTek quad-core processor, the tablet comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage -- expandable up to 256 GB. The tablet has a 5MP camera on the rear and a 2MP camera on the front. It is priced at Rs 9,499.