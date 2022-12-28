JUST IN
Business Standard

LG to develop next-gen smart home appliances that can track sleep

Asleep diagnoses sleep stages through breathing sounds during sleep and provide various sleep services based on AI technology

IANS  |  Seoul 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LG Electronics has partnered with Asleep, a South Korean sleep-tech AI startup specialising in sleep diagnosis, to develop customised next-generation smart home appliances optimised for customers' sleep conditions.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 'sleep research cooperation' that will work to develop new smart home appliances, including refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners and washing machines that integrate Asleep's AI technology that diagnoses sleep stages based on users' breathing sounds during sleep.

Asleep diagnoses sleep stages through breathing sounds during sleep and provide various sleep services based on AI technology, according to the company.

With the startup's technology, users can track their four sleep stages -- wake, light, deep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep -- using a speaker-equipped device like a smartphone or smart TV.

LG said it plans to integrate such technology into other products to manufacture various sleep pattern-tracking devices.

Asleep plans to showcase its sleep-tracking technology at the world's premier electronics exhibition, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023, to be held in Las Vegas next month.

Moreover, LG will also showcase its newly launched 240Hz UltraGear gaming monitors at CES 2023.

The two models come in 27-inch and 45-inch variants which offer a speedy 240Hz refresh rate.

The 45-inch version even offers a curved display with an 800R curvature.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 13:23 IST

