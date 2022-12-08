MediaTek announces gaming-focused Dimensity 8200 5G processor: Details here

Taiwanese chipmaker on Thursday announced its gaming-focused system-on-chip, the Dimensity 8200 5G. powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor will be available in the market starting December 2022, announced the company in a statement.

“The Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher frame rates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity. Plus, the Dimensity 8200’s power efficiency enhancements make it so consumers don’t have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business, .

MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Specifications

Built on a 4nm process, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor integrates an octa-core CPU architecture with four ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores – with an operating frequency of up to 3.1 GHz – and four efficiency cores. The CPU is paired with Mali-G610 GPU for graphics. Being a gaming-centric chip, it features MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming for consistent connection, reduced FPS jitter, and stable gameplay experience. Besides, there is MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology, which automatically adjusts the display refresh rate based on the game frame rate for a smoother viewing experience.

For imaging, there is Imagiq 785 image signal processor that supports 320MP photos and 14-bit HDR video on up to three cameras simultaneously. The processor supports recording cinematic video by double camera capture for a natural bokeh effect. With AI-NR photo capture technology, the processor is said to retain fine details in low-light environments.

It integrates 5G modem, featuring the latest 3GPP Release-16 standard and 3CC carrier aggregation to amplify sub-6GHz performance. The processor also supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, and 2x2 antenna for improved performance and connection reliability. Other features include AI processing unit to optimise the efficiency of dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing, Vulkan SDK to provide faster and effective ray tracing effects, Bluetooth LE Audio and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.