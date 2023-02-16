MediaTek launches Dimensity 7200 chip to amplify gaming experience

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek announces gaming-focused Dimensity 8200 5G processor: Details here
MediaTek unveils the Dimensity 9200 processor with 5G, ray tracing support
MediaTek launches new Dimensity 1080 processor for 5G smartphones
TECNO launches PHANTOM X2 in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset
Explained: What is ray tracing, how it works, and future of mobile games
-
Chip maker MediaTek on Thursday launched the Dimensity 7200 chipset to amplify gaming and photography smartphone experiences.
The Dimensity 7200 delivers the same TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 4nm second-generation process found in the Dimensity 9200, and is ideal for ultra-slim designs in a variety of form factors, said the company.
"The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance," CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.
For gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology provides AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings, CPU and GPU smart resource optimization for longer battery life, and other enhancements for smooth gameplay.
Moreover, utilising MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, the Dimensity 7200 supports 200MP main cameras for epic photography, according to the company.
To further optimise power and performance, MediaTek's built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) maximises the efficiency of AI tasks and AI fusion processing.
The chipset also supports 4K HDR video capture and allows users to capture content from two cameras at Full HD resolution while keeping everything in focus using all-pixel autofocus technology.
Additional features include -- up to Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 144Hz for brilliant displays, Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for wireless earbud support, AI SDR-to-HDR video playback for enhanced multimedia experiences, and more.
--IANS
shs/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 14:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU