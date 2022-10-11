JUST IN
Business Standard

MediaTek launches new Dimensity 1080 processor for 5G smartphones

It allows gaming enhancements for gaming users, providing speedy performance and seamless gaming connectivity

Topics
MediaTek | smartphones | 5G spectrum

IANS  |  Taipei 

MediaTek 4K smart TV chip
MediaTek

MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company, on Tuesday launched its newest Dimensity 1080 chipset for 5G smartphones.

With upgraded camera features, the latest 5G chipset delivers better performance as compared to its predecessor Dimensity 920 chipset. The Dimensity 1080 chipset-enabled smartphones will be available in the market by Q4 2022.

"Continuing MediaTek's legacy of optimising power and performance, the 'Dimensity 1080' offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do," CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek, said in a statement.

"This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers," he added.

The chipset comes with an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz, combined with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, that gives a boosted performance for uses like gaming, streaming or browsing.

For camera users, the 1080 chipset supports a 200MP main camera that covers all the latest camera features users require to take super high-quality photos and videos.

Also, the chipset integrates a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution.

It allows gaming enhancements for gaming users, providing speedy performance and seamless gaming connectivity.

Also, the chip supports sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity so that gamers can enjoy an uninterrupted, smooth gaming experience.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:55 IST

