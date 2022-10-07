JUST IN
Business Standard

TikTok rolls out range of creation enhancing, editing tools in US

TikTok has also released Photo Mode, a new carousel format available on mobile for photo content that's ideal for sharing high-quality images on TikTok

Topics
TikTok | Social media apps | US

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
TikTok (Photo: Reuters)

With an aim to give users more creative freedom with their content, Chinese short-form video app TikTok has rolled outAa range of enhanced new creation and editing tools in the US.

The platform said that the new editing tools will empower users to enjoy more creative freedom, share richer stories, and bring their content ideas to life across formats.

"To expand what's possible with content on TikTok, we've introduced a range of enhanced creation and editing tools," the company wrote in a blogpost.

"We are excited to see how an enhanced editing experience powers storytelling and makes video creation intuitive and more accessible, making it easier than ever to create great content," it added.

The platform said its enhanced editing tools allow users to easily adjust clips, sounds, images, and text in a new editing environment, all within TikTok's creation flow.

TikTok has also released Photo Mode, a new carousel format available on mobile for photo content that's ideal for sharing high-quality images on TikTok.

Photo Mode allows users to share carousel posts of still images that automatically display one after another. Users can add music to soundtrack the images, which viewers can swipe through at their own pace.

Users can now pair your videos and content made in Photo Mode with longer descriptions, up to 2,200 characters for each post.

"With the extra space, we are hopeful creators will have some extra room to build on the stories they have shared in videos or Photo Mode, giving them another space to express themselves and more deeply connect with others," the company said.

In June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app amid border tensions with China.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 16:44 IST

