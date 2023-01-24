JUST IN
Apple's VP of health coming to India, to speak at BioAsia event on Feb 25
Apple brings iOS 12.5.7 operating system update for older iPhones
Microsoft Teams introduces new feature to allow real-time editing in chat
RAEGR launches MagFix Arc M1050 wireless charging stand for Apple devices
WhatsApp brings native beta application with improved features for macOS
iOS 16.3 adds security keys for Apple ID, new HomePod support, and more
Canada to commercialise world's first photonic-based quantum computer
Meta improves accuracy of Quest's hand tracking technology with new update
4G and 5G stacks can handle 10 mn simultaneous calls: Vaishnaw at B20 meet
New data protection law to straddle individual rights, innovation: Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Messages to add new feature to let users make own profiles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta introduces more features to end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

With the introduction of Group profile photos, users will be able to choose profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues

Topics
Metaverse | Facebook Messenger | Facebook

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Facebook Messenger
Facebook Messenger

Meta has announced more new features in Messenger to end-to-end encrypted chats, including chat themes, custom emojis, reactions, group profile photos, and more.

The company said that it has also started to expand global testing of end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger.

With chat themes, it will help personalise and enhance users' conversations in end-to-end encrypted chats, also users will be able to set themes, including static colour and gradient themes, for end-to-end encrypted chats.

Moreover, users will see the full menu of emoji reactions and customise the quick reaction tray in end-to-end encrypted chats.

With the introduction of Group profile photos, users will be able to choose profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues.

Among other features, it includes Link previews, Active Status, and Bubbles on Android.

The company added Link previews for end-to-end encrypted chats so that users can see where a link is taking them, before clicking on it.

The tech giant further mentioned that, "over the next few months, more people will continue to see some of their chats gradually being upgraded with an extra layer of protection provided by end-to-end encryption".

"We'll provide updates as we continue to make progress towards this goal over the course of 2023," said the company.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU