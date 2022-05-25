Meta onboards Kalaari Capital to scale early-stage startups in India

-
ALSO READ
Meta CEO Zuckerberg, wife Chan to invest up to $3.4 bn for science advances
Meta chief Zuckerberg sued over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Meta freezes hiring for several verticals, Zuckerberg says no job cuts
Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia
Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook
-
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday announced a partnership with VC fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young, invested businesses in India by providing them with timely business skilling support.
The partnership is a part of Meta's 'VC Brand Incubator Initiative' for the growth of micro, small and medium businesses in the country.
"As part of this initiative, Meta has partnered with India's largest VC funds. We are thrilled to now partner with Kalaari Capital that has been instrumental in the growth journey of many startups," said Ajit Mohan, VP and MD at Meta in India.
Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm based in Bengaluru.
"As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms like Meta to support their growth," said Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.
In the last three years, Meta has tied up with 16 VC funds, including Kalaari Capital, and has successfully skilled and mentored more than 500 small businesses at various stages of their growth journey.
In April, Meta onboarded Sequoia Capital. Other VC firms are Fireside Ventures, Elevation Capital [SAIF Partners], DSG Consumer Partners, Matrix Partners, Anthill Ventures and Stellaris Ventures, to name a few.
With Kalaari Capital, Meta said it is going to have several young, invested businesses from emerging sectors such as ed-tech, social commerce, gaming, and fin-tech, among others participate in the initiative.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU