Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new Mac app that uses the Apple Mac Catalyst development environment to make better use of system resources.
According to AppleInsider, WhatsApp currently provides a web-based Electron app for Mac users in addition to its web app via browsers.
Electron and Catalyst are software development frameworks that help developers create desktop apps.
The new app has been in a closed beta for a few months, but now anyone can download the file on macOS Big Sur or later on the WhatsApp website, according to the report.
Following installation, it will display a QR code that users can scan with their iPhone to link their accounts using the WhatsApp iOS app.
The Mac app's three-panel interface provides access to archived chats, starred messages, phone calls, and settings.
The Catalyst app includes features not available in the Electron version, such as file drag-and-drop and a spell-checker, the report mentioned.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS.
The new shortcuts simplify interactions with group members as now the platform supports large groups of up to 1,024 participants, reports WABetainfo.
The new update will help group admins quickly manage and communicate with such a large number of participants in private.
--IANS
shs/svn/
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 16:46 IST
