Business Standard

Meta-owned Whatspp's new features to give more power to group admins

These changes follow some updates made over the last few months, including making groups larger, and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage

Topics
Metaverse | whatsapp | WhatsApp update

ANI  Mobile 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Mark Zuckerberg announced two new updates for WhatsApp groups recently. With the new updates, admins will get more control over their group privacy.

These changes follow some updates made over the last few months, including making groups larger, and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage.

"Groups continue to be an essential part of WhatsApp, and we're excited to give people even more tools to get the most out of groups. Today, we're excited to roll out a few new changes we've made to make these more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone," Meta' statement read.

Let's discuss the new updates in detail

Admins to decide who can join

This will help admins to decide whether a person can join a group or not. The importance of this tool lies in that groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations, and, therefore, it is important for admins to be able to decide easily who can be a member and who cannot come in.

Easily see groups in common

With the growth of Communities and their larger groups, WhatsApp wants to make it easy to know which groups users have in common with someone. Whether you're trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you're both in, you can now easily search a contact's name to see your groups in common.

These features will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 16:17 IST

