WhatsApp working on mute shortcut for desktop group chats: Report

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp outage across India, user unable to send and receive messages
You may soon get to keep disappearing Whatsapp messages after they are dead
WhatsApp rolls out new feature to share contact cards on Windows beta
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
WhatsApp launches native app for Windows, MacOS version coming soon
-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a mute shortcut for group chats for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.
The mute shortcut will display at the top of group chats and will help users to disable notifications of messages received in the group, reports WABetaInfo.
Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that 1,024 users can be added to a group, so the new feature will be very helpful for users who do not want to receive a lot of notifications from group chats.
WhatsApp beta for Android received the same feature to automatically turn off notifications for large groups two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allow users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.
The feature helps users to identify group members for which they don't have the phone number or when they have the same name.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 10:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU