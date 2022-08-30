Meta testing two new tools to help users control what they see on Instagram

-
ALSO READ
Stealth frigate INS Dunagiri set for launch into the Hooghly River
Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 2; here are 5 things to know
Meta to let its Quest VR headsets users log in via new Meta account
Facebook, Instagram will publicly provide details on how ads target users
-
Meta on Tuesday said that it is testing two new ways to help users control what they see on Instagram.
While the platform is testing the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as 'Not Interested,' it will also soon start testing the ability to tell Instagram you don't want to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags.
"We're testing the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as Not Interested. We'll immediately hide those posts and refrain from showing you similar content in the future," said the company.
Whether you're seeing something that's not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that's not interesting to you.
The Instagram user interface showing where you can add or remove accounts from your Favorites list.
When you add an account to your Favorites you'll see their posts higher and more often.
"And you can see a dedicated feed of your Favorites to catch up on just their posts," said Meta.
With 'Following' feature, you'll see posts just from the accounts you follow, in chronological order.
By tapping 'Not Interested', it removes the post from your feed immediately, and "we'll suggest fewer posts like it in the future," the company informed.
"If you want to take a break from suggested posts, you can easily snooze them for 30 days. To snooze suggested posts, tap the X on the top right corner, and then tap Snooze all suggested posts for 30 days," Meta announced.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU