Truecaller revamps its iOS app for better protection against spam, scam

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk wants to get rid of Twitter spam bots. What are they?
How Truecaller is using AI assistant to help you attend, or drop calls
Google gets poll panel nod to keep politician emails out of spam in US
TMS Ep163: Indian unicorns, real estate recovery, US Fed Policy, spam bot
Meta locks out people who failed to activate Facebook Protect programme
-
Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Tuesday announced that it has revamped its app for iOS users to offer better protection against spam and scam.
The company said that the iOS app has been completely rewritten from the ground up to be lighter, more efficient and offers 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app.
"We have been innovating within Apple's platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension," Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, said in a statement.
"This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to," Mamedi added.
The app also has a complete design refresh and user experience flow that results in shorter initial onboarding times and quicker day-to-day navigation through the app.
The company said that it will soon bring major improvements in SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services, including a redesigned number look-up widget to search for unknown callers even faster.
The iPhone app will also get automatic blocking of top spammers, the ability to view detailed statistics on spam-marked numbers, and the ability to view and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU