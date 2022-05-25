Micromax In 2C review: A low-cost smartphone best suited for light users

Home-grown electronics maker recently launched in India the In 2C. Priced at Rs 7,499, the smartphone fares well for basic operations such as calls, messages, web browsing, and streaming multimedia content, but lacks in terms of camera — a major feature for a smartphone buyer.

Camera

The In 2C sports a dual-camera array on the back -- an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP camera sensor. Details aside, the cameras’ performance is underwhelming and could have been better, especially for low light shots, which lack clarity. Using flash for indoor shots helped in getting a better shot, but overall imaging in low light was poor. Selfies also have the same issue, as the images appear blurry in dim light conditions.

For the outdoor shots, though better in comparison, the images lack sharpness. The other downsides are that the focus function fails to capture finer details in a frame and the colour contrast is slightly higher making the photos seem filtered.

The phone supports 1080p resolution video recording but the output comes out pixelated and seems to be an artificially upscaled version of 720p. Moreover, the cameras struggle in fixing focus several. The overall experience with the camera does not fare well compared to other budget phones in the same category.

Design

The phone has a simple design with the power button and volume rocker placed on the right side of the frame. The positioning of the buttons is such that it is convenient for single-handed operation. The phone weighs 198 grams, though seen as heavy for some users it feels well balanced. It lacks a fingerprint scanner, so there is no sensor placed at the back like its predecessor In 2B. Though the camera bump on the back makes the phone wobble when placed on a flat surface, it does not slip. The phone has a mono speaker on the back. On the left side of the phone are the SIM and microSD card slots. It is a dualSIM phone with a dedicated slot for a microSD card for storage expansion.

Display

The Micromax In 2C sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The display is supported by an ambient light sensor, which auto sets the brightness based on lighting conditions. The adaptive brightness setting allows one to comfortably read in both sunlight and dimly lit indoor spaces. To minimise eye fatigue, especially during nighttime use, the phone has a night light mode that reduces the blue glare and gives the screen a neat tint, making it easier to read. The colours on the screen even when viewed from different angles remained clear. The screen is good but seems wanting for multimedia experience.

Performance

The Micromax In 2C is powered by UNISOC T610 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. It boots vanilla Android 11 operating system. Though the phone performs smoothly for day-to-day activities such as calls or texts, it picks up temperature and becomes warm after extended usage. There was also a lag issue while using 4-5 apps simultaneously and switching between them.

Battery

This is one area where the In 2C impresses, and for better. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery keeps the show going for more than a day on regular usage. The phone has a USB-C port for charging and it takes the device over two hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent – through the 10W charger that comes with it.

Verdict

With 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage, mediocre camera quality and UNISOC T610 processor, the Micromax’s In 2C can be an option for light users. But for gaming, multitasking or long hours of usage, it is not the best phone in the budget range.