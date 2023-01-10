JUST IN
Microsoft acquires tech firm Fungible to boost data centre infrastructure
Samsung announces two new technologies Ready Care, Ready Tune for vehicles
Samsung to launch 5G smartphones in Galaxy A-series on Jan 18: Details here
Meta to stop releasing new software updates for Quest 1 VR headset
iQOO 11 5G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor launched
Google to bring new features to old versions of Android operating system
Apple launches new feature to Maps app to help user with parking options
Apple iPhone is 16 today, and a long way from when Steve Jobs unveiled it
Poco C50 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details
Google-owned YouTube to share ad money with Shorts creators from February 1
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung announces two new technologies Ready Care, Ready Tune for vehicles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft acquires tech firm Fungible to boost data centre infrastructure

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of the US-based technology company, Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure aimed at accelerating networking and storage performance in data centres

Topics
Microsoft | Data centre | Tech companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of the US-based technology company, Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure aimed at accelerating networking and storage performance in data centres with high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).

The company says that Fungible's technologies will help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data centre infrastructure with reliability and security.

"The announcement further signals Microsoft's commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data centre infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the Fungible team will join Microsoft's data centre infrastructure engineering teams and will focus on delivering multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements.

"We are proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible's vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings. We would like to thank our loyal employees for their dedication and hard work over these last seven years and our customers, partners, and investors for their belief in and support of our technology," said Fungible.

The Fungible DPU was created in 2016 to address the most serious issue in scale-out data centres -- inefficient execution of data-centric computations within server nodes.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU