Business Standard

Apple launches new feature to Maps app to help user with parking options

Users from SpotHero's website can search for nearby parking and reserve a space using secure payment options, the parking platform claims

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple has launched a new parking feature to its Maps application which will provide users with parking options and availability near a specific destination.

According to TechCrunch, the tech giant launched the feature in partnership with the US-based digital parking reservation platform, SpotHero, which will allow Maps users across the US and Canada to get parking information for over 8,000 locations.

"We're constantly identifying new ways to bring easy, affordable parking to drivers. Working with Apple Maps is one way we're doing this. Through our new integration, Apple Maps users can discover SpotHero parking right in the Apple Maps on iPhone and Mac," SpotHero CEO & co-founder Mark Lawrence was quoted as saying.

With the new feature, iPhone and Mac users can search for a destination in Apple Maps and then select "More" and "Parking", and they will be taken straight to the SpotHero website without leaving Maps, according to the report.

Users from SpotHero's website can search for nearby parking and reserve a space using secure payment options, the parking platform claims.

In addition, SpotHero allows users to filter their search by date and time as well as parking spots with EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, valet services and more, the report added.

Last year, Apple expanded the cycling directions in its Maps app to users in some cities in the US, including Chicago, Detroit and Columbus.

Introduced with iOS 14, cycling directions provide users with a wealth of information for their coming bike ride. Navigation assets include designated bike lanes, paths, inclines, stairs, and obstacles, reports AppleInsider.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 12:23 IST

