Microsoft brings Surface Laptop 4 to India starting at Rs 102,999

-
ALSO READ
Zebronics Juke Bar 3800 Pro Dolby review: Great sounding soundbar in budget
Microsoft launches 'Surface Pro 7+' in India starting at Rs 83,999
Avita Liber V review: Peppy and thin-and-light laptop good for everyday use
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 update to fix printing issue
Microsoft building new app store for Windows 10 with new design, features
-
Aimed at the evolving needs of users in hybrid work environments, Microsoft India on Tuesday announced the general availability of Surface Laptop 4 for commercial and education customers.
Surface Laptop 4 for consumers will start from Rs 102,999 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5-inch size) and going up to Rs 151,999 (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch).
The device for commercial users will start from Rs 105,499 (AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.5-inch size) and go up to Rs 177,499 (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15-inch), the company said in a statement.
"Our latest line-up provides increased mobility, enhanced performance, and enterprise-grade security features to support the modern-day user throughout their transition into the hybrid era," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.
The devices are offered in either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores).
The laptop will be available in India for commercial and education customers via authorised retailers and for consumers via amazon.in. Consumer devices will be available with no-cost EMI up to nine months, starting at Rs 11,444 per month.
Surface Laptop 4 will feature the signature 3:2 'PixelSense' high-contrast touchscreen display in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers.
The device also features a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible, low-light capability and a studio microphone array, to enable enhanced meeting experiences at work.
In addition, its large trackpad with gesture support, allows users to easily adjust to their preferred workflow, the company said.
Surface Laptop 4 will also offer incredible security out-of-the-box with integrated hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU