OnePlus launches Y Series TV 40 at Rs 23,999: Sale info, specs, and more

OnePlus on Monday launched in India a 40-inch screen variant of its Y series smart televisions. Priced at Rs 23,999, the OnePlus Y Series 40 goes on sale from May 26, exclusively on home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart, at an introductory price of Rs 21,999. The introductory price offer will be available until May 31 on Flipkart. Besides the discounted price, the TV will also available on no-interest equated monthly instalment offer of 12 months on credit card and debit card transactions. The TV goes on sale on OnePlus online store at its regular price from June 1.
“The launch of the new OnePlus TV Y Series variant is an important step in bringing premium technology to more users in India by making high quality products more accessible across new price segments and offerings. Today, OnePlus’ vision of connected ecosystems and smart homes is further expanded by the launch of our OnePlus TV Y Series 101 cm (40”). The successful launch of our new smart TV is also a testament to our fruitful partnership with Flipkart. Our journey with Flipkart began in 2020, and we already witnessed this partnership enable a large section of consumers to gain greater access to innovative technology. We are confident that this meaningful association will continue to significantly benefit our wider community in the coming future.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.
In terms of specifications and features, the OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Smart TV has a 40-inch LED screen. The screen is touted to have a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. As for the technology, the TV’s screen boasts colour space mapping, noise reduction, anti-aliasing and dynamic contrast. It also has the Gamma Engine. Powered by Android YV 9.0 platform, the smart TV comes with Google Assistant built-in. Besides, there is OnePlus Connect App, which lets user operate the TV using smartphone as a remote control. Audio is handled by two full range 20W box speakers with Dolby Audio enhancement.
The OnePlus TV Y Series 40 smart TV comes with OxygenPlay, which serves as the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV where users can access a plethora of content from several partners. The improved OxygenPlay comes equipped with rich entertainment content for the entire family with an exciting line-up from several popular content partners. In addition, the OnePlus TV Y Series also comes equipped with an integrated Content Calendar, with automatic reminders to stay up to date on your favorite shows and latest movies.
