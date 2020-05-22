Microsoft launches Surface Hub 2S digital collaboration device in India

has launched the Surface Hub 2S in India. The all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device designed for the modern workplace is priced at Rs 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

The product will be available via authorised Hub resellers, said, adding that the Steelcase Roam mobile stand priced at Rs 1,17,500 is also available via these authorised outlets.

The 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display offers a canvas to co-create with the pen and touch experience, and the highest resolution compared to any device in its class.

It is 40 per cent lighter, and offers 50 per cent faster graphics performance than the original Surface Hub, said.

As an elegant, portable, and interactive device, Surface Hub 2S harnesses the full power of Microsoft -- Windows 10, Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Microsoft Whiteboard, and the intelligent cloud -- to unlock productivity.

"We've expanded our Surface family to include not just devices designed for individuals, but also devices purpose-built for teams.

In view of the current environment and more teams working remotely, the Surface Hub 2S seamlessly blends into any workspace," Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer,

"For businesses looking to bridge the gap and address different workstyles, the Surface Hub 2S is the perfect addition to enhance productivity, and as a boost to turn innovative ideas to reality," said Sodhi.

Surface Hub 2S gives teams the flexibility to come together wherever they work best. It takes something that has long been a fixture in the conference room -- the shared screen -- and transforms it into a mobile computer, built for teams.

Surface Hub 2S also features the thinnest edge and smallest bezels in its class, integrating seamlessly into any office environment. In fact, its display is 60 per cent thinner than its predecessor, claimed the company. Microsoft Surface Hub 2S specifications: