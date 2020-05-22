JUST IN
Microsoft launches Surface Hub 2S digital collaboration device in India

The all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device is priced at Rs 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and and a Surface Hub 2 Pen

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S: The 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display offers a canvas to co-create with the pen and touch experience, and the highest resolution compared to any device in its class

Microsoft has launched the Surface Hub 2S in India. The all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device designed for the modern workplace is priced at Rs 11,89,999, which includes a Surface Hub 2 Camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen.

The product will be available via authorised Hub resellers, Microsoft said, adding that the Steelcase Roam mobile stand priced at Rs 1,17,500 is also available via these authorised outlets.

The 4K+ 50-inch multi-touch display offers a canvas to co-create with the pen and touch experience, and the highest resolution compared to any device in its class.

It is 40 per cent lighter, and offers 50 per cent faster graphics performance than the original Surface Hub, Microsoft said.

As an elegant, portable, and interactive device, Surface Hub 2S harnesses the full power of Microsoft -- Windows 10, Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Microsoft Whiteboard, and the intelligent cloud -- to unlock productivity.

"We've expanded our Surface family to include not just devices designed for individuals, but also devices purpose-built for teams.

In view of the current environment and more teams working remotely, the Surface Hub 2S seamlessly blends into any workspace," Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

"For businesses looking to bridge the gap and address different workstyles, the Surface Hub 2S is the perfect addition to enhance productivity, and as a boost to turn innovative ideas to reality," said Sodhi.

Surface Hub 2S gives teams the flexibility to come together wherever they work best. It takes something that has long been a fixture in the conference room -- the shared screen -- and transforms it into a mobile computer, built for teams.

Surface Hub 2S also features the thinnest edge and smallest bezels in its class, integrating seamlessly into any office environment. In fact, its display is 60 per cent thinner than its predecessor, claimed the company. Microsoft Surface Hub 2S specifications:

Operating System Windows 10
Exterior Dimensions: 741 mm x 1097 mm x 76 mm | Weight: 28 kg
Display 50-inch 3:2 IPS 60Hz PixelSense Display
3840 x 2560
10-bit color
Gorilla Glass with slim 15.5mm border
Frontside AG Etch touch surface with 10 points of multitouch
CPU 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620
Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage Solid State Drive (SSD) 128GB M.2 2230
Audio Full band 8-element MEMS microphone array
Full-range, front-facing 3-way stereo speakers with DSP enhancement
Ports Compute Ports
(1) USB-A
(1) USB-C/DP
RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
HDMI Video Input
Mini-DisplayPort Video Output
Monitor 4x USB-C (data or FPR) for camera or data
Sensors Doppler occupancy sensor
IMU
Thermal sensors
Physical side buttons 4-button, Power, Audio Volume Up/Down, Source Select
In the box Microsoft Surface Hub 2S
Surface Hub 2 Camera
Surface Hub 2 Pen
3M AC power cable
Quick Start Guide

First Published: Fri, May 22 2020. 13:07 IST

