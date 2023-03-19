JUST IN
Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11
OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally
Here's why Artificial Intelligence fails to match accuracy of human vision
Apple's foldable iPhone may protect itself from drops to minimise damage
Whatsapp rolling out 'groups in common' section within search bar on beta
YouTube TV's 'multiview streams' feature rolling out to all users
Meta rolling out its paid verification in US for Instagram, Facebook users
Microsoft AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses on Facebook
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: Packs quite a punch in slender form factor
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset with AI-enhanced experience
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter will prioritise replies by people you follow, verified: Musk

Musk has said that the micro-blogging platform will open source all code used for recommending tweets on March 31

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced a new feature on the microblogging platform that will prioritise replies from people you follow, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritise replies by -- People you follow, Verified accounts, Unverified accounts," Musk tweeted.

"Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies. There is great wisdom to the old saying: 'You get what you pay for'," he added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

"Amazing. Thank you. Hope this fixes the engagement issues large accounts are dealing with. So excited to see what comes next," a user tweeted.

"This is a good feature. Other than that, recently, when you like someone else's post, the fact that you did it is no longer displayed. Is this also thanks to Elon?," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Musk has said that the micro-blogging platform will open source all code used for recommending tweets on March 31.

He tweeted: "Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31."

"Our 'algorithm' is overly complex and not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we'll patch issues as soon as they're found!"

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 15:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU