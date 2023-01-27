JUST IN
BharatPe loses Rs 5,610 cr in FY22 after change in fair value of CCPS
Air India's progress has been nothing short of stunning: CEO Wilson
Air India-Vistara to get $1.5-$1.8 billion from Tata Sons: Report
Adani Group poses no significant downside risk to Indian banks: CLSA
What really worries Indians about Gautam Adani and his companies
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order of 495 jets: Report
Budget 2023: FHRAI pitches for infrastructure status to hospitality sector
IBM, SAP SE to cut thousands of jobs globally amid tech layoffs
Vodafone board to discuss Rs 1,600 cr debenture issue for ATC on Jan 31
Real estate sector backs proposed IBC rule change for defaults
You are here: Home » Companies » News
BharatPe loses Rs 5,610 cr in FY22 after change in fair value of CCPS
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft partners with global solar leader Qcells to curb carbon emissions

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has partnered with global solar leader Qcells to curb carbon emissions and power the clean energy economy

Topics
Microsoft Window | Carbon emissions | technology industry

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft, Qcells collab to curb on carbon, power clean energy economy
Microsoft, Qcells collab to curb on carbon, power clean energy economy

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has partnered with global solar leader Qcells to curb carbon emissions and power the clean energy economy.

The "strategic alliance" aims to enable a strong supply chain for new renewable electricity capacity projected to require at least 2.5 gigawatts of solar panels and related services, which is equivalent to powering over 400,000 homes, Microsoft said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Qcells, owned by Hanwha Solutions headquartered in Seoul, will work with the tech giant to create solar projects and will also provide panels and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to selected solar projects Microsoft has contracted for through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

"Building a resilient solar energy supply chain is essential to advancing a global green energy economy. Microsoft's partnership with Qcells will help make this vision a reality by bringing innovation and investment to rural Georgia," said Brad Smith, vice chair and president, Microsoft.

The tech giant has committed to purchasing renewable energy to achieve 100 per cent coverage of electricity consumption with renewable energy by 2025.

To bring more renewable energy to the grid, Microsoft is supporting Qcells' solar products, including those produced domestically.

"We're striving to build and deliver turnkey clean energy solutions, including those made in America, and this partnership with Microsoft will help accomplish this vision," said Justin Lee, CEO, Qcells.

"Similarly, Qcells is proud to play a role with Microsoft to bring more renewable energy online in the years to come. This first step is only the beginning of a great partnership that not only supports our two companies but helps deliver a clean energy future for customers and communities," Lee added.

Qcells is the only company in the U.S. with a full solar supply chain and a one-stop shop for clean energy solutions.

"The new collaboration is rooted in the two companies' collective commitments to diversify the global energy supply chain, proactively lead the development of more reliable energy supply chains in the U.S. and abroad, and reduce carbon emissions," Microsoft said.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft Window

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 10:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.